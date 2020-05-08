Popular Fremont Country Bar The Saddle Rack Closing For Good

After 44 years as the Bay Area's most popular country bar, The Saddle Rack in Fremont announced on Friday that they would be closing for good. The bar had previously shut down due to shelter-in-place orders and though they've explored options their statement says they could not find a viable means of operating in the future that stays true to their heritage.

The country-western bar often hosted live shows & DJs and was one of the few bars in the Bay Area where you could ride a mechanical bull.

It had previously been located in San Jose before closing there in 2001 then opening in Fremont on Boscell Rd. in 2003.

Bars in California remained closed for dine/drink-in service and many are doing curbside pick-up and offering other options to stay afloat.