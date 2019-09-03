Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule is Here with Your Favorite Spooky Movies
The first fall leaf has grazed the ground, pumpkin spice drinks are back on the Starbucks menu, and Freeform has released its '31 Nights of Halloween' lineup.
Meeting fan expectiations, cult-classic "Hocus Pocus" will air a record of 27 times. (It will air 5 times in a row on Hallloween alone.)
Movies that have defined the cultural zeitgest like "Ghostbusters" and the slasher trilogy "Scream" will make their debut on the fall schedule alongside annual offerings like "The Nightmare Before Christmas," The Addams Family" films and "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon."
Expanding their programming from 13 Nights to 31 Nights, Freeform has found the perfect balance of horror-flicks and kid-friendly content.
For those not into the "spooky" blockbusters, there will also be non-Halloween offerings such as "Iron Man," "Finding Nemo" and "Mrs. Doubtfire."
Watch another network this October? Witch, please.
As for the 90s baby's, there's even some goosebump-inducing R.L. Stine flicks thrown into the mix. (Ah, the good old days.)
All the fun kicks off Tuesday, October 1st with "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" and commences on Halloween night with "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed."
Check out the full lineup below. (All times are listed in ET)
Tuesday, Oct. 1
12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:00 p.m. Monster House
5:05 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. Zombieland
Wednesday, Oct. 2
11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless (Freeform Premiere)
12 p.m. Monster House
2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House Freeform Premiere)
4:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12 a.m. ParaNorman
Thursday, Oct. 3
12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands
2:40 p.m. ParaNorman
4:45 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
12 a.m. Edward Scissorhands
Friday, Oct. 4
11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins (Freeform Premiere)
11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)
2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 5
7 a.m. ParaNorman
9 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:10a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
1:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform Premiere)
9 p.m. Goosebumps
11:30 p.m. Monster House
1:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless
Sunday, Oct. 6
7 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
9:30 a.m. Monster House
11:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
5:45 p.m. Goosebumps
8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
Monday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
11 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1 p.m. The Corpse Bride
3 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
8 p.m. Iron Man
12 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
Wednesday, Oct. 9
11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:55 p.m. Iron Man
8 p.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" (Photo: Touchstone Pictures)
Thursday, October 10
11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
1:40 p.m. Monster House
3:45 p.m. Finding Nemo
6:15 p.m.c Hocus Pocus
8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
10:30 p.m. Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
12 a.m. Monster House
Friday, Oct. 11
11 a.m. Scared Shrekless
11:30 a.m. Finding Nemo
2 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:05 p.m. The Incredibles
6:45 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 12
7 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. The Incredibles
12:10 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)
3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Saturday Scream-a-thon
6 p.m. Scream (Freeform premiere)
8:40 p.m. Scream 2 (Freeform premiere)
11:20 p.m. Scream 3 (Freeform premiere)
Sunday, Oct. 13
7 a.m. Ghostbusters II
9:35 a.m.The Corpse Bride
11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)
1:15 p.m.Addams Family Values
3:20 p.m. Finding Dory
5:25 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
7:30 p.m. Moana
10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:10 a.m. The Corpse Bride
Monday, Oct. 14
11:30 a.m./10:30c Hocus Pocus
1:40 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
3:45 p.m. Matilda
5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
Tuesday, Oct. 15
11:30 a.m. Matilda
1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
6:50 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
12 a.m. Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, Oct. 16
11 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Thursday, Oct. 17
11 a.m. ParaNorman
1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:10 p.m.101 Dalmatians (1996)
5:15 p.m.The Corpse Bride
6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
12 a.m. R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
Friday, Oct. 18
11 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12 p.m.National Treasure
Triple Feature
3 p.m. Scream
5:40 p.m. Scream 2
8:20 p.m.Scream 3
12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 19
7 a.m. ParaNorman
9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
4:15 p.m. Zootopia
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II)
Sunday, Oct. 20
7 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
8 a.m. Hocus Pocus
10:05 a.m. Disney's Zootopia
12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Monday, Oct. 21
11 a.m. The Corpse Bride
12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
4:45 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:25 p.m.Hotel Transylvania
8:30 p.m. Goosebumps
Tuesday, Oct. 22
11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:03 p.m.Scared Shrekless
12:35 p.m.Monster House
2:40 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 p.m. Goosebumps
6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
12 a.m. Monster House
Monday, Oct. 23
11 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:30 p.m. Disney's Moana
8 p.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12 a.m. Matilda
Tuesday, Oct. 24
11 a.m. Matilda
1:10 p.m. Disney's Moana
3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Wednesday, Oct. 25
11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
4:40 p.m.The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
12 a.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Thursday, Oct. 26.
7 a.m. Monster House
9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:20 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:25 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Friday, Oct. 27
7 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
9 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
1:15 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:55 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)
5 p.m. Addams Family Values
7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
Saturday, Oct. 28
7 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
Triple Feature
3:10 p.m.Scream
5:40 p.m. Scream 2
8:20 p.m. Scream 3
Sunday, Oct. 29
7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:55 p.m.Hotel Transylvania
12 a.m. The Corpse Bride
Monday, Oct. 30
7:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
11 a.m. The Corpse Bride
12:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
4:40 p.m.Addams Family Values
6:45 p.m.Hotel Transylvania
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
Tuesday, Oct. 31
11:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest/Hocus Pocus Marathon
12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed