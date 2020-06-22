Free Walk-Up Coronavirus Testing At SAP Center This Week

Tuesday through Saturday

June 22, 2020
There will be free walk-up COVID-19 testing outside of the SAP Center in San Jose this week from Tuesday - Saturday. The Santa Clara County Public Health Department will administer tests from 1-7PM Tuesday - Friday and from 9AM - 3PM on Saturday (6/27).

No doctor's note, appointment, or health insurance is required to receive a free test. 

Those who get tested will receive a piece of free San Jose Sharks, or San Jose Barracuda memorabilia.

