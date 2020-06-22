Free Walk-Up Coronavirus Testing At SAP Center This Week

There will be free walk-up COVID-19 testing outside of the SAP Center in San Jose this week from Tuesday - Saturday. The Santa Clara County Public Health Department will administer tests from 1-7PM Tuesday - Friday and from 9AM - 3PM on Saturday (6/27).

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department will administer free walk-up COVID-19 testing at SAP Center in downtown San Jose for five days this week, starting Tuesday. https://t.co/QYThXHUwPK pic.twitter.com/4QNQYRBao6 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 22, 2020

No doctor's note, appointment, or health insurance is required to receive a free test.

Those who get tested will receive a piece of free San Jose Sharks, or San Jose Barracuda memorabilia.