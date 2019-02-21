Free T-Pain Show In Oakland This Sunday As Part Of Black Joy Parade

The second annual Black Joy Parade is happening in downtown Oakland this Sunday February 24th starting at 12:30 PM and it will feature vendors, performers, a Hennessy Lounge, beauty bar, soccer tournament, the Best In Flow biking contest and much more.

We're so excited to be performing in the 2nd Annual Black Joy Parade in downtown Oakland this Saturday! This is a free event! pic.twitter.com/lzn5OwLCSy — RYSE Center (@RYSEyouthcenter) February 21, 2019

The parade will begin on February 24, 2019, --at the corner of 14th St. and Harrison St., Oakland, CA, at 12:30 PM. It will finish at the corner of Broadway and 20th St., and we will be celebrating in the four blocks between there and the corner of 22nd St. and Webster St.

There will be 11 performers across two stages. Those performers include:

T-Pain

The Onyx

Leikeli47

Ryse

Porsche Kelly

Kev Choice

DJAYSLIM

Nina Sol

For all the info you need on the parade head to Blackjoyparade.com.