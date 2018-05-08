Free St. Vincent Show And Wiz Khalifa DJ Set In SF On Thursday
This Thursday night in San Francisco WeWork is hosting their creator awards at the Palace of Fine Arts & it's free to the public with RSVP.
How do you disrupt an industry? What's the connection between design and growth? We’re exploring these topics at the @creator_awards. Hear from @jeffstaple, @tanfrance, @kevinrose, @bennygold, @chasejarvis, @kellywearstler, @NatalieDiver, and Dusty Button: https://t.co/OMPcspHVMl pic.twitter.com/u1wbNfLiOM— WeWork (@WeWork) May 6, 2018
The event begins at 5PM with a job & skills fair, followed by "Master Class: Disruption As A Creative" with host Jeff Staple.
At 6:30PM it's "Master Class: Designing A Big Life" with Tan France of Netflix's 'Queer Eye'.
At 8PM it's the awards ceremony and finally at 9:30PM it's the official afterparty featuring performances from St. Vincent & DJ Daddy Kat (Wiz Khalifa).
To learn more & to RSVP head here.