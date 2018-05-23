Free Snoop Dogg DJ Set In San Francisco Saturday Night
May 23, 2018
Snoop Dogg is bringing his alter ego Snoopadelic to the Grand Nightclub (520 4th St.) in San Francisco this Saturday night. The show will also reportedly feature special guest, Bay Area rapper Nef The Pharoah.
#SanFrancisco #mdw2018 is next weekend and #snoopdogg is back in the #BayArea SATURDAY May 26th at @thegrandnightclub ---------- I have a FREE guest list for this one. Sign up at https://t.co/goLMDgtuJt #VIP 650.922.9609 #nightclub #sfnightlife pic.twitter.com/pXrjZWaK5E— NewVisionSF (@NewVisionSF) May 21, 2018
To get in for free you need to RSVP AND show up prior to 10 PM. To RSVP head to Eventbrite.
It's worth noting that Snoop's set at Bottlerock Napa ends at 9:45 PM on Saturday night so expect his Snoopadelic DJ set to happen much later in the evening.