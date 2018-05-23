Free Snoop Dogg DJ Set In San Francisco Saturday Night

Snoop Dogg is bringing his alter ego Snoopadelic to the Grand Nightclub (520 4th St.) in San Francisco this Saturday night. The show will also reportedly feature special guest, Bay Area rapper Nef The Pharoah.

To get in for free you need to RSVP AND show up prior to 10 PM. To RSVP head to Eventbrite.

It's worth noting that Snoop's set at Bottlerock Napa ends at 9:45 PM on Saturday night so expect his Snoopadelic DJ set to happen much later in the evening.