It's Free Slurpee Day At 7-Eleven
July 11, 2018
It's July 11, or 7/11, and that means it's the one day of the year to grab yourself a free Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven stores.
The only thing sweeter than a #Slurpee drink, is a free #Slurpee drink. #7ElevenDay #OnYourWayToSummer
Today you can grab a free small Slurpee from 11 AM - 7 PM. This isn't one of their Bring Your Own Cup days, so you've gotta use the small Slurpee cup provided to you.
The event has been happening annually since 2002 & over 9 million Slurpees have been given away in the past 15 years.