It's Free Slurpee Day At 7-Eleven

July 11, 2018
Dallas
It's July 11, or 7/11, and that means it's the one day of the year to grab yourself a free Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven stores.

Today you can grab a free small Slurpee from 11 AM - 7 PM. This isn't one of their Bring Your Own Cup days, so you've gotta use the small Slurpee cup provided to you.

The event has been happening annually since 2002 & over 9 million Slurpees have been given away in the past 15 years.

 

