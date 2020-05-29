Free Samples Returning At Costco In June

After suspending free samples in March due to Coronavirus, Costco is planning to bring them back starting in June, but with some modifications according to the store's CFO Richard Galanti.

HEADS UP: Free samples are returning to #Costco https://t.co/m8xtJrQxer -- — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 29, 2020

Galanti said on a call Thursday that a slow roll-out of a new free sample process will begin by mid-June and more items are going to be available in the food court after weeks of operating with a limited menu since returning earlier this month.

The store's two-shopper per membership card limit also ended in mid-May.