Free Samples Returning At Costco In June

May 29, 2020
After suspending free samples in March due to Coronavirus, Costco is planning to bring them back starting in June, but with some modifications according to the store's CFO Richard Galanti.

Galanti said on a call Thursday that a slow roll-out of a new free sample process will begin by mid-June and more items are going to be available in the food court after weeks of operating with a limited menu since returning earlier this month.

The store's two-shopper per membership card limit also ended in mid-May.

