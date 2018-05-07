Stockcreations | Dreamstime.com

Free Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Cone Day On Tuesday

May 7, 2018
Tuesday May 8th is the day Häagen-Dazs will celebrate their annual Free Cone Day. That means you can get a free mini-size scoop of your favorite flavor in a cone, or a cup from 4 - 8 PM.

Here are the participating Bay Area locations:

  • San Francisco – SF Centre, 865 Market St
  • San Francisco – 24 Willie Mays Plaza
  • Pleasanton – Stoneridge Mall, 1144 Stoneridge Mall Rd, #B-120
  • Livermore – 2774 Livermore Outlets Drive
  • Santa Clara – Valley Fair Mall, 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd. Suite 2458
