Free Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Cone Day On Tuesday
May 7, 2018
Tuesday May 8th is the day Häagen-Dazs will celebrate their annual Free Cone Day. That means you can get a free mini-size scoop of your favorite flavor in a cone, or a cup from 4 - 8 PM.
Our #MondayMotivation is knowing tomorrow is the ultimate day of indulgence, #HDFreeConeDay! --— Häagen-Dazs (@HaagenDazs_US) May 7, 2018
Find a shop near you: https://t.co/XNns6HkY3n
--: @piiika_12 pic.twitter.com/FEhqcS6YWK
Here are the participating Bay Area locations:
- San Francisco – SF Centre, 865 Market St
- San Francisco – 24 Willie Mays Plaza
- Pleasanton – Stoneridge Mall, 1144 Stoneridge Mall Rd, #B-120
- Livermore – 2774 Livermore Outlets Drive
- Santa Clara – Valley Fair Mall, 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd. Suite 2458