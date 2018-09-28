Free Friday Nights At San Francisco's de Young Museum This Fall

The De Young Museum in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park will once again offer free admission on Friday nights this fall starting September 28 and extending through November 23.

You'll have access to the main-level galleries and performances in Piazzoni Murals Room and Wilsey Court & admission to the Contemporary Muslim Fashion exhibit will be reduced to $14 for adults & $6 for kids.

The museum will be open from 5 PM - 8:30 PM each of these Friday nights & here's the schedule for the first six nights:

September 28 – Opening night – Dholrhythms Dance Company, the Bay Area favorites behind “Non Stop Bhangra.” Mona Haydar for a spoken word performance followed by Q+A. Mona Haydar is a rapper, poet, and activist known for social projects like “Ask A Muslim,” and the feminist anthem “Wrap My Hijab.”

October 5 – Stephan Rabimov talks Fashion Diplomacy: The Unspoken Rule of International Relations. From the Olympic Games to the First Ladies’ wardrobes, Rabimov surveys fashion’s specific cultural messages and its impact on national identity and international perceptions. This lecture takes place in the Koret Auditorium, and tickets are first-come, first-served.

October 12 – Muslim entrepreneur Lisa Vogl, co-founder of Verona, the first modest fashion line to be carried at Macy’s, will tell her story beginning at 7 pm, with a Q+A to follow. This appearance is free and open to the public, but space is limited.

October 19 – Tonight’s musical guests, The Aswat Women’s Ensemble have been hailed by KQED’s The Do List as “one of the jewels of the Bay Area music landscape.” Hear from activist fashion journalist Hoda Katebi. Her book, Tehran Streetstyle is the first-ever in-print celebration and documentation of illegal fashion in Iran.

October 26 – The de Young hosts the cool and hilarious podcast #GoodMuslimBadMuslim for a live recording discussing the good and the bad of the American Muslim female experience. Musical guest Keenan Webster brings the West African Kora string instrument to Wilsey Court.

November 2 – Bay Area artist and performer Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to perform his work “Remembering Alif” as zombie drag queen Faluda Islam

For more on Friday Nights at the de Young visit their website.