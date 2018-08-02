Free Concert Series Announced At San Francisco's New Rooftop Park
San Francisco's Salesforce Park will have a special (free) grand opening block party on Saturday August 11 from 12 - 4 PM & that's not the only notable thing happening at 5.4-acre rooftop park in Soma. They've announced that every Wednesday at 5 PM from 8/15 - 10/31 there will be free rooftop concerts in the park's amphitheater hosted by People In Plazas.
How #SanFrancisco's new transit center and 2 1/2 block rooftop park opening August 11-12 will transform a once blighted neighborhood.https://t.co/YtPz7lHQ0p @danielbiederman @julie_littman @Bisnow https://t.co/1dups7gciF @salesforce pic.twitter.com/C2jOEKUZmO— John Goodman (@JohnLGoodman) August 2, 2018
Here's the concert lineup:
- 8/15 Charlie Barreda – Latin Jazz
- 8/22 Omega Live! – Soul
- 8/29 GG Amos- Blues
- 9/5 Andre Theirry- Accordian soul
- 9/12 Aki Kumar- Bollywood Blues
- 9/19 La Mixta Criolla- Music of Puerto Rico
- 9/26 The Cottontails- Swing
- 10/3 Sandor y su Mecanica Cuban Salsa
- 10/10 Jukebox Charlies Rock a Billy
- 10/17 Kenya B- R&B
- 10/24 Kurt Ribak- Jazz
- 10/31 Stompy Jones – Jump Swing
"Hey, there's going to be a park up there!" Overheard in #SOMA #SanFrancisco . . #sf #onlyinsf #streetsofsf #parkcity #rooftop #bayarea #sfbayarea #downtownsf #sanfranciscobayarea #sflife #citybythebay #sfeveryday #ilovesf #visitsanfrancisco
The park is located atop the new Salesforce Transit Center at 1st & Minna & can be accessed by following signage to the "Central Plaza". You'll need to take elevators, or escalators up to the park until the gondola system is ready.
For more head to Fun Cheap SF.