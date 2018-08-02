Free Concert Series Announced At San Francisco's New Rooftop Park

San Francisco's Salesforce Park will have a special (free) grand opening block party on Saturday August 11 from 12 - 4 PM & that's not the only notable thing happening at 5.4-acre rooftop park in Soma. They've announced that every Wednesday at 5 PM from 8/15 - 10/31 there will be free rooftop concerts in the park's amphitheater hosted by People In Plazas.

Here's the concert lineup:

8/15 Charlie Barreda – Latin Jazz

8/22 Omega Live! – Soul

8/29 GG Amos- Blues

9/5 Andre Theirry- Accordian soul

9/12 Aki Kumar- Bollywood Blues

9/19 La Mixta Criolla- Music of Puerto Rico

9/26 The Cottontails- Swing

10/3 Sandor y su Mecanica Cuban Salsa

10/10 Jukebox Charlies Rock a Billy

10/17 Kenya B- R&B

10/24 Kurt Ribak- Jazz

10/31 Stompy Jones – Jump Swing

The park is located atop the new Salesforce Transit Center at 1st & Minna & can be accessed by following signage to the "Central Plaza". You'll need to take elevators, or escalators up to the park until the gondola system is ready.

