Free Chipotle For Teachers On May 8

April 30, 2018
Dallas
Food And Drink

On Tuesday May 8, Chipotle will once again be celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day by offering educators a buy one/get one free deal on burritos, burrito bowls, salad, or order of tacos.

If you are a teacher, faculty member, or part of a school stuff and can show ID to prove it go ahead and take advantage of the deal that will last from 3 PM - closing on May 8.

This deal will not apply yo online orders, but Chipotle is offering free delivery on DoorDash orders of more thab $10 from now through May 6.

Chipotle
Teacher Appreciation Day

Dallas
