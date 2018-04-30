Free Chipotle For Teachers On May 8

On Tuesday May 8, Chipotle will once again be celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day by offering educators a buy one/get one free deal on burritos, burrito bowls, salad, or order of tacos.

You're probably pronouncing our name wrong too. pic.twitter.com/3ZBrI5h2dA — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 27, 2018

If you are a teacher, faculty member, or part of a school stuff and can show ID to prove it go ahead and take advantage of the deal that will last from 3 PM - closing on May 8.

This deal will not apply yo online orders, but Chipotle is offering free delivery on DoorDash orders of more thab $10 from now through May 6.