Free Andy Warhol Art Exhibit Opens In San Francisco
The San Francisco Art Institute is hosting a free exhibition of Andy Warhol works called 'From The Tower: Andy Warhol' through March 24th. It features a series of polaroids, black and white photographs, and screenprints generously donated by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.
Main Gallery @ our Fort Mason Campus From the Tower: Andy Warhol Opening 5-8p --NEXT FRIDAY On View: February 20–March 24 From the Tower is an exhibition series that explores artworks, images, objects, and stories living within the archives of the San Francisco Art Institute. For its inaugural exhibition, SFAI is proud to exhibit a series of polaroids, black and white photographs, and screenprints generously donated by the Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts. This exhibition will showcase a range of work from different series, exploring well known themes such as Americana and celebrity to intimate and personal moments with friends and lovers. IMAGE: Andy Warhol, The Nun, Ingrid Bergman, 1983, Screenprint on Lenox Museum Board, 38 x 38 inches. Extra, out of the edition. Designated for research and educational purposes only. © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. Courtesy of San Francisco Art Institute. #sfai #andywarhol #fromthetower #ingridbergman #screenprint #contemporaryart
The gallery at Fort Mason Campus (2 Marina Boulevard, Pier 2) will be open Wednesdays - Sundays from 11 AM - 7 PM & an opening reception is planned for 5 - 8 PM on Friday night February 22nd.
It'll showcase themes such as Americana and celebrity to intimate and personal moments with friends and lovers.
For more head to SFAI.edu.