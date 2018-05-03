Free Adoptions At Many Bay Area Shelters This Saturday

The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding their next Empty The Shelters event on Saturday May 5 & many Bay Area shelters are set to take part. Adoption fees will be waived on dogs & cats, but even more pets will be available to adopt for free at some participating locations.

Lady loves peanut butter, car rides and is even a pro at radio interviews. She is just one of many pets that is looking for a forever family. Won't you help us #EmptytheShelters? She is available for adoption at @HarborHumane . PLEASE SHARE this message! pic.twitter.com/MFGVDMyhp6 — BISSELLPetFoundation (@BISSELLPets) April 27, 2018

It is highly recommended that you register & get pre-approved prior to Saturday - there's more info on that at Bissellpetfoundation.org.

We want to make sure people are fully prepared to adopt on May 5, so we recommend doing your research ahead of time. Each shelter participating has their own requirements before a pet is adopted into a new home.

Check out our website for all the details https://t.co/XXLa73zYrw pic.twitter.com/y6U5Z3yZuH — BISSELLPetFoundation (@BISSELLPets) April 30, 2018

Here's the Bay Area shelters participating in Saturday's Empty The Shelters event:

Alameda - Friends of Alameda Animal Shelter (1590 Fortmann Way) - pre-register here.

Berkeley Humane Society (2600 Ninth St.)

Fairfield - Solano County Sheriff's Office Animal Division (2510 Claybank Road)

Hayward Animal Shelter (16 Barnes Court)

Napa County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center (942 Hartle Court)

Redwood City - Pets In Need (871 5th Ave.)

Santa Rosa - Humane Society of Sonoma County (5345 Hwy 12)

Santa Rosa - Sonoma County Animal Services (1247 Century Ct.)

For more head to Bissellpetfoundation.org.