Free Adoptions At Many Bay Area Shelters This Saturday

May 3, 2018
Bay Area News

The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding their next Empty The Shelters event on Saturday May 5 & many Bay Area shelters are set to take part. Adoption fees will be waived on dogs & cats, but even more pets will be available to adopt for free at some participating locations.

It is highly recommended that you register & get pre-approved prior to Saturday - there's more info on that at Bissellpetfoundation.org.

Here's the Bay Area shelters participating in Saturday's Empty The Shelters event:

  • Alameda - Friends of Alameda Animal Shelter (1590 Fortmann Way) - pre-register here.
  • Berkeley Humane Society (2600 Ninth St.)
  • Fairfield - Solano County Sheriff's Office Animal Division (2510 Claybank Road)
  • Hayward Animal Shelter (16 Barnes Court)
  • Napa County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center (942 Hartle Court)
  • Redwood City - Pets In Need (871 5th Ave.)
  • Santa Rosa - Humane Society of Sonoma County (5345 Hwy 12)
  • Santa Rosa - Sonoma County Animal Services (1247 Century Ct.)

For more head to Bissellpetfoundation.org.

Bissell Pet Foundation
Empty The Shelters

