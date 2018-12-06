Pet Adoptions Are Free At Contra Costa Animal Services Through December 15th

If you're looking to adopt a pet this holiday season, Contra Costa Animal Services have waived adoption fees from now through Saturday December 15th.

The shelters where you can adopt for free are the Martinez Adoption Center & the Pinole Adoption Center.

Licensing fees & any refundable deposits for surgery are also covered in the promotion.

Before adopting it is encouraged that you visit the shelter & spend the time with the pet to better understand their temperament and how it interacts with family members.

