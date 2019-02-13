Free 3-Day Harry Potter And Star Wars Art Exhibit Coming To San Jose

A free exhibit is coming to San Jose's Hyatt Place (282 Almaden Blvd.) that will feature art inspired by Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel, Game Of Thrones, DC Comics, Lord of The Rings, and Alice In Wonderland. It'll be happening from Friday February 22nd - Sunday February 24th & will feature pieces from the likes of Christoper Clark, Kat Tatz & many more.

This kid-friendly event runs from 6 - 9 PM on Friday Feb. 22nd & from 12 PM - 7 PM on Saturday (the 23rd) & Sunday (the 24th). Attendees will also get a complimetary 9'' X 11'' Harry Potter print. The artists on hand will also sign & make additions to their works when you purchase them making them one of a kind.

You're encouraged to dress up in your wizard gear, or however you'd like to make things even more festive.

For more details head here, or to the Facebook event page.

Bay Area Harry Potter fans also have the west coast debut of 'Harry Potter & The Cursed Child' to look forward to. It premieres at the Curran Theater in San Francisco this October & tickets go on sale March 14th.