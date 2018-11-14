Logic, Ellie Goulding, OneRepublic To Headline Free 3-Day Concert Series In San Jose On College Football Championship Weekend

November 14, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Credit: Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK

Music

Leading up to the college football championship game on January 7th at Levi's Stadium, Downtown San Jose will transform into a center of entertainment, which will include a 3-day series of free concerts in Discovery Meadow Park. 

Here's who will be performing:

January 4:

  • Brynn Elliot
  • Alessia Cara

January 5:

  • Jay Rock
  • Leon Bridges
  • Logic

January 6:

  • Ellie Goulding
  • OneRepublic

The concerts at Discovery Meadow Park will be free each night of the weekend.

The Playoff Central experience will be free to Bay Area residents on Friday January 4. It will be $8 for everyone else that day.

The concert series & other entertainment are expected to draw between 10,000-15,000 people per day & it is causing San Jose's Christmas In The Park to shut down one week early (on Dec. 26).

For more head head to BayArea2019.com.

 

San Jose
Logic
OneRepublic