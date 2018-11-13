Free 3-Day Concert Series Coming To San Jose As Part Of College Football Championship

Leading up to the college football championship game on January 7th at Levi's Stadium, Downtown San Jose will transform into a center of entertainment, which will include a 3-day series of free concerts in Discovery Meadow Park.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live will bring some big names to San Jose between January 4-6, 2019 & the lineup is set to be unveiled on Wednesday November 14th. Expect some big pop names as last year had the likes of The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, & Bebe Rexha while Kendrick Lamar served as the game's halftime show performance.

The concert series & other entertainment are expected to draw between 10,000-15,000 people per day & it is causing San Jose's Christmas In The Park to shut down one week early (on Dec. 26).

We'll let you know who's playing when the lineup is announced.