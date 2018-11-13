Free 3-Day Concert Series Coming To San Jose As Part Of College Football Championship

November 13, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Categories: 
Music

Leading up to the college football championship game on January 7th at Levi's Stadium, Downtown San Jose will transform into a center of entertainment, which will include a 3-day series of free concerts in Discovery Meadow Park. 

@jasonderulo JUST BLESSED ATLANTA Y’ALL ---- That’s a wrap on the first night of #ATTPlayoffPlaylistLive at @centennial_park! Make sure to come out tomorrow night for another evening of INCREDIBLE live music during the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship weekend! #CFBPlayoff @cfbplayoff

A post shared by POWER 96.1 #Atlanta (@poweratl) on

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live will bring some big names to San Jose between January 4-6, 2019 & the lineup is set to be unveiled on Wednesday November 14th. Expect some big pop names as last year had the likes of The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, & Bebe Rexha while Kendrick Lamar served as the game's halftime show performance. 

The concert series & other entertainment are expected to draw between 10,000-15,000 people per day & it is causing San Jose's Christmas In The Park to shut down one week early (on Dec. 26).

We'll let you know who's playing when the lineup is announced.

Tags: 
San Jose
AT&T Playoff Playlist Live