A Frat Bought $7,500 Worth Of White Claw Amidst A National Shortage

Despite reports last week that America was experiencing a White Claw shortage due to unprecedented demand for the hard seltzer, an unnamed fraternity in Austin, Texas somehow managed to get $7,500 worth of the cans, according to Vice.

I still can’t believe this frat came and bought $7,500 worth of white claw -- pic.twitter.com/QMacxDzTkH — Sept 18 (@AaliyahTrevino) September 7, 2019

An Austin area H-E-B employee, Aaliyah Trevino, reported that the frat left with three pallets worth of the drinks. Meanwhile, the company says it's "working around the clock" to keep store shelves stocked with black cherry, ruby grapefruit, mango and other flavors.

The particular fraternity is yet to fess up as the ones who made the purchase.