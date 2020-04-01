My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero Offers Free Guitar Tutorials
For two MCR hits
While Fender offers up 3 free months of guitar lessons they also are enlisting musicians for their artist check-ins series and Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance is one of their latest guests. Coming to you from his basement, Iero provides tutorials on his guitar parts for My Chem hits "Welcome To The Black Parade & "The Ghost Of You".
From his basement jam room, @frankieromustdie of @mychemicalromance gives a tutorial on his guitar parts for their songs “Ghost of You” and “Welcome to the Black Parade.” Be on the lookout for new Artist Check-Ins coming soon. For each artist that participates in a Fender Check-In, we are making a donation to @musicares who has set up a COVID-19 relief fund to support creators affected during this time.
The video follows one from last week of Iero teaching his daughter how to play "Welcome To The Black Parade" on bass.
Cherry shocked me this week when she told me she wants to learn to play bass, so rad!!! Here’s a little footage from her first lesson. i told her we could try and learn whatever song she wanted... so armed with a @mikeyway signature @fender Mustang and her uncle @tipgiblets sweet pea pick she chose Welcome to the Black Parade ---- #dreamcometrue
My Chemical Romance's reunion tour was set for festival dates in March and April, but now won't begin until the summer at the earliest. They are scheduled to play a sold out Oakland Arena show on October 6th.