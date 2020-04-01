My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero Offers Free Guitar Tutorials

While Fender offers up 3 free months of guitar lessons they also are enlisting musicians for their artist check-ins series and Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance is one of their latest guests. Coming to you from his basement, Iero provides tutorials on his guitar parts for My Chem hits "Welcome To The Black Parade & "The Ghost Of You".

The video follows one from last week of Iero teaching his daughter how to play "Welcome To The Black Parade" on bass.

My Chemical Romance's reunion tour was set for festival dates in March and April, but now won't begin until the summer at the earliest. They are scheduled to play a sold out Oakland Arena show on October 6th.