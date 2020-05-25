New 4.5-Acre San Francisco Park With Bay Views Expected To Open By End Of 2020
Construction has restarted on Francisco Park
Something that's been in development since 2014 is really starting to take shape as Francisco Park at the corner of Hyde & Bay St. in San Francisco is expected to open to the public in late 2020. The 4.5-acre space saw construction cease when shelter in place orders began, but construction has restarted on the space.
Thank you for joining us on this journey of transforming the site of the city’s first reservoir into a thriving, beautiful park in San Francisco! #franciscopark #franciscoparksf
A short walk from Ghirardelli Square and Fisherman's Wharf is on the site of the Old Francisco Reservoir and construction began last summer after $24 million was raised for it.
Somewhere over a rainbow, there’s a beautiful new open space being built for all of us! Be well. Be safe. Be kind. (--: Bruce Keene) #franciscopark #franciscoparksf #franciscoparkconservancy #sfrecpark #community #rainbow #wewillgetthroughthistogether
The park will feature a community garden, a gated dog run, a playground & a historic section that will utilize old bricks from the original reservoir. We'll let you know how things progress and when an opening date will be announced.