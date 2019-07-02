Four People Shot At San Bruno's Tanforan Mall On Tuesday Afternoon

An active shooter situation lead to an evacuation of the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno on Tuesday afternoon and reports are that four people were shot, including two teens between the ages of 15 -18 who are at SF General Hospital in critical & serious condition.

#BREAKING: At least 4 people shot at #SanBruno's #TanforanMall, according to SF General spokesperson



Two male victims taken to SF General, two other victims transported to other hospitals https://t.co/BaeN5YXvYH — KRON4 News (@kron4news) July 3, 2019

Police believe that it was not random & that there might have been two shooters shooting at each other.

"This was not a random active shooter situation." #SanBruno police believe there may have been two separate shooters and they may have been shooting at each other. https://t.co/tdGTrDZcfl — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 3, 2019

San Bruno BART remains closed where it's believed at least one suspect boarded a train and headed to the East Bay. Oakland's 12th St. station had also been evacuated and closed, but has now re-opened as of 5:25 PM. Delays are expected systemwide during the evening commute.

12th Street Oakland City Center Station has re-opened. Trains are now stopping at 12th Street. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) July 3, 2019

This is a developing situation.