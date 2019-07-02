Four People Shot At San Bruno's Tanforan Mall On Tuesday Afternoon

July 2, 2019
Dallas
An active shooter situation lead to an evacuation of the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno on Tuesday afternoon and reports are that four people were shot, including two teens between the ages of 15 -18 who are at SF General Hospital in critical & serious condition.

Police believe that it was not random & that there might have been two shooters shooting at each other.

San Bruno BART remains closed where it's believed at least one suspect boarded a train and headed to the East Bay. Oakland's 12th St. station had also been evacuated and closed, but has now re-opened as of 5:25 PM. Delays are expected systemwide during the evening commute.

This is a developing situation.

 

