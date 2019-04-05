Four Original 'Batman' Films Returning To Bay Area Theaters To Celebrate 80th Anniversary

April 5, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Entertainment

Batman turns 80 years old in 2019 and to celebrate there will be special screenings of the Tim Burton & Joel Schumacher-directed films made between 1989 & 1997.

Here's what's screening & when:

— Batman (1989) – Saturday, May 4th, 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (all times are local)

— Batman Returns (1992) – Monday, May 6, 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

— Batman Forever (1995) – Sunday, May 12, 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

— Batman & Robin (1997) – Tuesday, May 14, 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

They'll be shown at theaters in the following Bay Area cities:

  • Daly City
  • Emeryville
  • Fremont
  • Hayward
  • Mountain View
  • Pleasant Hill
  • San Bruno
  • San Rafael
  • Union City

For more locations and tickets head here.

Batman
AMC Theaters