Four Original 'Batman' Films Returning To Bay Area Theaters To Celebrate 80th Anniversary

Batman turns 80 years old in 2019 and to celebrate there will be special screenings of the Tim Burton & Joel Schumacher-directed films made between 1989 & 1997.

In celebration of Batman's 80th anniversary, the four original films are returning theaters -- with nipples and all. https://t.co/wz5zCYwVvJ #Batman80 — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) April 5, 2019

Here's what's screening & when:

— Batman (1989) – Saturday, May 4th, 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. (all times are local)

— Batman Returns (1992) – Monday, May 6, 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

— Batman Forever (1995) – Sunday, May 12, 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

— Batman & Robin (1997) – Tuesday, May 14, 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

They'll be shown at theaters in the following Bay Area cities:

Daly City

Emeryville

Fremont

Hayward

Mountain View

Pleasant Hill

San Bruno

San Rafael

Union City

For more locations and tickets head here.