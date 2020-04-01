Fountains Of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Dies Of Coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne has reportedly passed away at 52 from complications related to Coronavirus.He received an Oscar nomination as a co-writer for the theme song for 1997's 'That Thing You Do' & earned GRAMMY nominations with Fountains of Wayne. He'd also earned nominations at the EMMYs & Tony awards.

Schlesigner was also a member of supergroup Tinted Windows, but is best known for his work with Fountains of Wayne between 1996 & 2011, which includes work on their 2003 album 'Welcome Interstate Mangers,' the album that features "Stacy's Mom".