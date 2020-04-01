Fountains Of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Dies Of Coronavirus
He was 52.
Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne has reportedly passed away at 52 from complications related to Coronavirus.He received an Oscar nomination as a co-writer for the theme song for 1997's 'That Thing You Do' & earned GRAMMY nominations with Fountains of Wayne. He'd also earned nominations at the EMMYs & Tony awards.
Adam Schlesinger co-founded Fountains of Wayne and earned two Grammy nominations in 2003, for best new artist and for best pop performance by a group for the top 20 single "Stacy’s Mom" https://t.co/oeCCUerCEX— variety (@Variety) April 1, 2020
Schlesigner was also a member of supergroup Tinted Windows, but is best known for his work with Fountains of Wayne between 1996 & 2011, which includes work on their 2003 album 'Welcome Interstate Mangers,' the album that features "Stacy's Mom".