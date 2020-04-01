Fountains Of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Dies Of Coronavirus

He was 52.

April 1, 2020
Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne has reportedly passed away at 52 from complications related to Coronavirus.He received an Oscar nomination as a co-writer for the theme song for 1997's 'That Thing You Do' & earned GRAMMY nominations with Fountains of Wayne. He'd also earned nominations at the EMMYs & Tony awards.

Schlesigner was also a member of supergroup Tinted Windows, but is best known for his work with Fountains of Wayne between 1996 & 2011, which includes work on their 2003 album 'Welcome Interstate Mangers,' the album that features "Stacy's Mom".

 

