Foster The People Return With "Imagination"
June 21, 2019
Following the release of the singles "Worst Nites" & "Style," Foster The People have returned with the new track "Imagination" & you can watch the video for it below:
Speaking about the track frontman Mark Foster said:
“Our internal life is a universe, worthy to be explored and engaged. A dangerous place full of desires, undiscovered and unfulfilled. In our imagination we can escape our reality and create a new one."
No release date has been given for the follow-up to 2017's 'Sacred Hearts Club'.