Foster The People Return With "Imagination"

June 21, 2019
Foster the People onstage at TEEN CHOICE 2018

Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Following the release of the singles "Worst Nites" & "Style," Foster The People have returned with the new track "Imagination" & you can watch the video for it below:

Speaking about the track frontman Mark Foster said: 

“Our internal life is a universe, worthy to be explored and engaged. A dangerous place full of desires, undiscovered and unfulfilled. In our imagination we can escape our reality and create a new one."

No release date has been given for the follow-up to 2017's 'Sacred Hearts Club'.

 

