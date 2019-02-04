Former Nirvana Manager To Release Kurt Cobain Book In April

February 4, 2019
Danny Goldberg, who managed Nirvana from 1990 - 1994, is preparing to share his memories of working with the band in a book called Serving the Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain. It will be out on April 2nd, three days before the 25th anniversary of Cobain's death, which will be April 5th, 2019.

For the 304-page book, Goldberg interviewed Courtney Love, Krist Novoselic, and other friends & loved ones of Cobain's. It will focus on his and the band's legacy and how and why it has remained so strong.

Joan Jett has called it a must-read for not only any Nirvana fan, but for any music fan.

