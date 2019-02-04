Former Nirvana Manager To Release Kurt Cobain Book In April

Danny Goldberg, who managed Nirvana from 1990 - 1994, is preparing to share his memories of working with the band in a book called Serving the Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain. It will be out on April 2nd, three days before the 25th anniversary of Cobain's death, which will be April 5th, 2019.

Kurt Cobain book by Danny Goldberg gets release date https://t.co/pkBG1R3atK pic.twitter.com/aUURm0iW3b — billboard (@billboard) February 4, 2019

For the 304-page book, Goldberg interviewed Courtney Love, Krist Novoselic, and other friends & loved ones of Cobain's. It will focus on his and the band's legacy and how and why it has remained so strong.

Joan Jett has called it a must-read for not only any Nirvana fan, but for any music fan.