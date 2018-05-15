Former Fillmore West Venue Being Revived As A Live Music Space

A space that once hosted legendary rock & roll shows will once again be a place for live music in the Bay Area as the former Fillmore West will open as SVN West on June 14. SVN stands for South Van Ness as the venue will be located at 10 South Van Ness Ave.

The space was most recently a Honda dealership, but now the 75,000 sq. ft., 3 story venue will also have a rooftop terrace.

A concert hasn't been hosted there since 1971 so we're excited & ready to see who Non Plus Ultra (the management firm behind The Midway, Palace of Fine Arts, & The Mint) bring to the Bay Area.

For more, head to Hoodline.