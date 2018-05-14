Foo Fighters Unveil CAL JAM 2018
Foo Fighters have announced the 2018 edition of CAL JAM at San Bernardino's Glen Helen Regional Park.
The 2-day festival features Foo Fighters, Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet, Billy Idol & much more.
Tix start at $99 & go on sale Thursday May 17 at 10AM at Caljamfest.com.