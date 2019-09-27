Foo Fighters Release Surprise EP Of Rarities And Covers

For the second week in a row Foo Fighters have surprised us with sets of rare recordings. Last week to commemorate the Area 51 raid the band dropped a 'Live In Roswell' peformance that was recorded back in 2005. This week they're offering up the '01070725' EP which features covers and rarities.

The 5-track EP has "The Pretender" b-side "If Ever," a demo version of "Come Alive," a Japanese bonus track from 'Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace' called "Seda" & then an Arcade Fire cover & a Dead Kennedys cover.

The @foofighters have dropped a surprise EP “01070725” that features covers of songs by @arcadefire and @DeadKennedys https://t.co/JVWQeKLQSX — Alternative Press (@AltPress) September 27, 2019

Expect more rarities like this to be released ahead of the band's 25th anniversary in 2019.