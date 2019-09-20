Foo Fighters Release Live From Roswell Album To Commemorate The Area 51 Raid

While the "Area 51 raid" is a much smaller event than initially anticipated, only about 100 of the 2 million Facebook attendees showed up, we've got something really cool out of the whole thing in the form of a surprise Foo Fighters live album.

Recorded in Roswell, New Mexico in 2005 at the Walker Air Force Base, Foo Fighters celebrated the release of their album 'In Your Honor' with 500 contest winners. Frontman Dave Grohl is a noted UFO enthusiast was undoubtedly stoked to play in the city where one of the most renowned "UFO crashes" took place back in 1947.