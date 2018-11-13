Foo Fighters, Metallica, And More To Play Chris Cornell Tribute Show In January

A special tribute show to the late Chris Cornell will take place on Wednesday January 16, 2019 at The Forum in Los Angeles featuring members of his bands Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, and Audioslave. Foo Fighters, Metallica, and Ryan Adams will also be playing while Jimmy Kimmel will host the event.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday November 16th at 10 AM (PST). The evening will benefit the Chris & Vicky Cornell Foundation & the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF)

A box set featuring unreleased Chris Cornell songs will be released on November 16th.