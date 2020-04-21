Prince Tribute Featuring Foo Fighters, Beck And More Airs Tonight

Earlier this year, artists including Foo Fighters, Beck and Coldplay's Chris Martin all performed at a star-studded tribute to the legendary Prince. Next month, you'll be able to watch it for yourself.

"Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince" will air Tuesday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. That date marks the four-year anniversary of Prince's passing.

Other artists who performed on the special include Gary Clark Jr. and St. Vincent, as well as Earth, Wind & Fire, Common, Usher, Sheila E., John Legend, H.E.R., Morris Day & the Time, Juanes, Miguel, and Prince's former band The Revolution.

The show is hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph, who will also perform with her Prince cover band, Princess.

Sheila E. knew Prince like no other, and she’s sharing some memories of her friendship with “The Purple One” as a preview to tonight’s epic all-star GRAMMYs tribute

She recalls meeting Prince in California back in the late '70s, when he was just a "Baby Prince," as WCBS-FM morning man Scott Shannon put it, and immediately hit it off.

"We met in the bay area where I was born and raised in Oakland, California, and he came there to do his first record, because he was inspired by Sly Stone and Carlos Santana. He wanted to be in that same environment and studio that they recorded."

But the million dollar question everyone has about Prince is: Was he as electrifying in person, or was he kind of a quieter, calmer person?

Sheila says he was a soft-spoken man most of the time, "unless he was playing basketball," and other sports that got him riled up.

"It was a little bit of both," admits Sheila. "There were times he was quiet like, we all need that alone time. When it came to compete in basketball, or pool, or ping pong, or different things like that, he would get loud!"