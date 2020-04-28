San Francisco's Folsom Street Fair Canceled For 2020
A virtual one will be held instead
The annual BDSM & leather subculture event, Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco, will not go on as scheduled on September 27th this year. Instead, a virtual version will be held that weekend, organizers announced. It will be the first virtual version of the fair since it began in 1984.
Here at Folsom Street Events, we put a lot of heart, soul, and amazing local talent into producing world-class events for our communities. That’s why it saddens us to announce that Up Your Alley, Folsom Street Fair, and related events will be held virtually this year rather than in-person. We are excited to create virtual events to celebrate the historic fair weekends by staying socially connected while physically distant. Our board of directors and staff all feel that it is the best for the health and safety of our community to cancel in-person events in 2020. Please keep your calendars marked for Up Your Alley weekend, July 26, 2020, and Folsom Street Fair weekend, September 27, 2020. We are excited to bring you the events you know and love, but in YOUR alley! "I know the cancellation of in-person celebrations of the Folsom Street Fair and Up Your Alley is disappointing, but it is best for the health and safety of everyone involved," said @londonbreed. "I want to thank Folsom Street Events for their careful consideration of the current situation, and for making a decision that is in the best interest of public health but still allows people to celebrate virtually." "Folsom Street Events is demonstrating true leadership by making the tough decision to cancel their 2020 events,” said @bannonrace, writer, organizer, and activist. “While these cancellations are a sad outcome of the pandemic, our city can take pride knowing that we also care deeply about the health and safety of our fellow citizens and those who visit our amazing city. We'll be back. Our community will rise like a phoenix, more beautiful and vibrant than ever." We will continue to support our communities, including local beneficiary nonprofits, sponsors, exhibitors, artists, and the entire Folsom Street Events family. We’re ready to provide connection and service to our communities during this crisis. We urge all those we serve to stay safe, stay inspired, and take care of each other. Do you want to help Folsom Street Events remain the iconic leather presence you love? Head to the link in our bio and sign up!
"I know the cancellation of in-person celebrations of the Folsom Street Fair and Up Your Alley is disappointing, but it is best for the health and safety of everyone involved," said San Francisco Mayor, London Breed.
This follows the cancelation of San Francisco's Pride Parade and other large gatherings due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
For more info head to folsomstreetevents.com.