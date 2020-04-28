San Francisco's Folsom Street Fair Canceled For 2020

The annual BDSM & leather subculture event, Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco, will not go on as scheduled on September 27th this year. Instead, a virtual version will be held that weekend, organizers announced. It will be the first virtual version of the fair since it began in 1984.

"I know the cancellation of in-person celebrations of the Folsom Street Fair and Up Your Alley is disappointing, but it is best for the health and safety of everyone involved," said San Francisco Mayor, London Breed.

This follows the cancelation of San Francisco's Pride Parade and other large gatherings due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

For more info head to folsomstreetevents.com.