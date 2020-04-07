Folk Singer John Prine Dead At 73 From Coronavirus

He passed away due to complications from Coronavirus

April 7, 2020
John Prine

Legendary folk singer John Prine has passed away at the age of 73 from complications related to Coronavirus.

Revered by his contemporaries like Bob Dylan & Kris Kristofferson, Prine was a cancer survivor and GRAMMY-award winner.

Prine is remembered as one of the greatest American songwriters of the 20th century.

