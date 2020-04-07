Folk Singer John Prine Dead At 73 From Coronavirus
He passed away due to complications from Coronavirus
April 7, 2020
Legendary folk singer John Prine has passed away at the age of 73 from complications related to Coronavirus.
John Prine, one of America’s greatest songwriters, has died at age 73 from coronavirus complications https://t.co/OZQnUxl5LT— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 8, 2020
Revered by his contemporaries like Bob Dylan & Kris Kristofferson, Prine was a cancer survivor and GRAMMY-award winner.
Prine is remembered as one of the greatest American songwriters of the 20th century.