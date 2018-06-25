Flower Piano Set To Serenade Golden Gate Park In July

Returning to the San Francisco Botanical Garden for the fourth consecutive year is Flower Piano from July 5-16. Over 12 days pianos will pop up somewhere in the 55 acres of the botanical garden and turn it into a vibrant outdoor concert hall.

Anyone will be allowed to play on the pianos & on weekends event partner Sunset Piano has invited professional pianists and a whole host of other musicians to perform throughout the Garden as well.

Nightgarden Piano will also return this year & this time it'll be for three nights from July 12-14 where you will find beautifully lit pathways, food and drink for purchase, and pianos aglow with performances by Sunset Piano all-stars, as well as open pianos to play all while providing support for daytime Flower Piano events. For more on that & for tickets head to Eventbrite.