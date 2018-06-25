Flower Piano Set To Serenade Golden Gate Park In July

June 25, 2018


Bay Area News

Returning to the San Francisco Botanical Garden for the fourth consecutive year is Flower Piano from July 5-16. Over 12 days pianos will pop up somewhere in the 55 acres of the botanical garden and turn it into a vibrant outdoor concert hall.

Thankful for the presence of piano culture, music, and so many talented people all in one beautiful place. • Yiruma's "River Flows in You" | Pachelbel's "Canon in D" #flowerpiano #flowerpiano2017



Anyone will be allowed to play on the pianos & on weekends event partner Sunset Piano has invited professional pianists and a whole host of other musicians to perform throughout the Garden as well.

Nightgarden Piano will also return this year & this time it'll be for three nights from July 12-14 where you will find beautifully lit pathways, food and drink for purchase, and pianos aglow with performances by Sunset Piano all-stars, as well as open pianos to play all while providing support for daytime Flower Piano events. For more on that & for tickets head to Eventbrite

Remember that time we lit up the Garden and all twelve pianos... that was fun --------------#nightgardenpiano #flowerpiano2017 #sfbotanicalgarden #sunsetpiano --: @spiral_works_productions



In my happy place --------



Flower Piano
San Francisco