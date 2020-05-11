Florida Protesters Calling For Gyms To Reopen Do Push-Ups Outside Courthouse

As protesters continue to demonstrate around the country in defiance of stay-at-home orders, there were some fitness fanatics in Clearwater, Florida who protested the closure of gyms. They chose to do so by showing up outside of a courthouse on Monday and...working out.

WATCH: Protesters calling for gyms to reopen in Florida are doing squats and push-ups outside the Clearwater courthouse https://t.co/3BVzxHQPEJ #Florida #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3cjgQ6kaM8 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 11, 2020

These protested who were doing squats and push-ups on the sidewalk were clearly not practicing social distancing nor did any appear to be wearing face coverings. Florida entered phase 2 of their reopening process on Monday May 4th and that let businsses such as restaurants, bars & clubs to reopen at recuded capacities. Many gyms have also been able to reopen as part of this phase, but apparently these protesters want them all to reopen without restrictions in place.

Commenters noted that if they can work out on the sidewalk these protesters could definitely work out at home. New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa also hopped in on pointing that out.