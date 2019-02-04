Florence + The Machine Announce Concord Pavilion Show This May

February 4, 2019
Florence Welch

After headlining ALT 105.3's Not So Silent Night last December, Florence + The Machine have announced that they're returning to the Bay Area for a show at the Concord Pavilion on Wednesday night May 15th. 

Christine and the Queens will open the show.

Pre-sale begins Thursday February 7th at 10 AM with the code DOGDAYS & general on-sale will be Friday February 8th at 11 AM. Get your tickets at Ticketmaster.com

