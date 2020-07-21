Floating Cinema Coming To San Francisco For A Week In September

A floating boat cinema recenly started operation in Paris and now it's coming to America in September.

From the week of September 2nd - 6th a floating cinema will be setup on a still undisclosed location on the San Francisco bay. The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, holding up to 8 people per boat. Tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats.

There will be a mix of classic & modern films and exact films will be announced when tickets go up for sale. To be the first to find out when tickets go on sale head here.