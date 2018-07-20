FlixBus Offering $5 Rides To Sacramento And $10 Rides To LA From The Bay Area

German company Flixbus has come to America and they're throwing their service in the mix against MegaBus, Bolt Bus, Greyhound, Cabin & other public transporation services that will take you from the Bay Area to Los Angeles and more places.

FlixBus now has Bay Area stops in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, Millbrae, Gilroy, and Richmond so those are the orange & green buses you'll be seeing around. To win you over they're also offering one-way deals from the Bay to places like Sacramento & Reno for $4.99. You can also get to LA for as little as $9.99. These deals are expected to last through August.

FlixBuses have chargers in each seat, free wifi, & lots of legroom. They also use Icomera, the same service United Airlines uses to provide free entertainment during your trip that also won't use your data.

To learn more & see all of FlixBus' destinations head to flixbus.com.