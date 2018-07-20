FlixBus Offering $5 Rides To Sacramento And $10 Rides To LA From The Bay Area
German company Flixbus has come to America and they're throwing their service in the mix against MegaBus, Bolt Bus, Greyhound, Cabin & other public transporation services that will take you from the Bay Area to Los Angeles and more places.
Bay Area represent! https://t.co/447PiHx9Cv— FlixBus_USA (@FlixBus_USA) July 20, 2018
FlixBus now has Bay Area stops in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, Millbrae, Gilroy, and Richmond so those are the orange & green buses you'll be seeing around. To win you over they're also offering one-way deals from the Bay to places like Sacramento & Reno for $4.99. You can also get to LA for as little as $9.99. These deals are expected to last through August.
FlixBuses have chargers in each seat, free wifi, & lots of legroom. They also use Icomera, the same service United Airlines uses to provide free entertainment during your trip that also won't use your data.
To learn more & see all of FlixBus' destinations head to flixbus.com.