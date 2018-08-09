FlixBus Offering $.99 Flash Sale On Rides Throughout California

August 9, 2018
FlixBus threw their hat in the ring of bus services that will transport you throughout California & Nevada & now they've got a legit flash deal that you can take advantage of.

You can book trips within the state of California for as little as $.99 as long as you book by August 9 & the trip must be taken by September 5, 2018.

FlixBus now has Bay Area stops in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, Millbrae, Gilroy, and Richmond.

To book a trip head to FlixBus.com.

