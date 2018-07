Flight of the Conchords are back with a new special set to air on HBO Saturday October 6 at 7 PM (PST).

Bret & Jemaine will be back on HBO with their brand of musical comedy recorded live at the London Apollo during their “Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour.”

Flight Of The Conchords, of course, had their own HBO series for two seasons between 2007-2009.