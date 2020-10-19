Viral TikTok leads to Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours' surging back onto Billboard's top albums chart

The album was released in 1977

Lindsey Buckingham & Stevie Nicks

For the first time in 42 years, Fleetwood Mac's classic album 'Rumours' is back on Billboard's albums chart with a top 10 spot. This comes after the track "Dreams" re-entered the publication's Hot 100 chart as a result of a viral TikTok video starring a skateboarder singing along with it while sipping on some cranberry juice.

The album spent 31 weeks at #1 after its release in 1977, but its re-entry in 2020 came after earning 33,000 album units last week as a new generation jumps on board (it currently sits at #13). Those who are between the ages of 18-27 have streamed "Dreams" at an increase of 245-314% this October.

As for the man behind the surge in Fleetwood Mac's 2020 popularity, Nathan Apodaca has received a personal thanks from Mick Fleetwood and a new truck with a bed full of cran-raspberry juice from Ocean Spray.

 

