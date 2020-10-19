Viral TikTok leads to Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours' surging back onto Billboard's top albums chart

For the first time in 42 years, Fleetwood Mac's classic album 'Rumours' is back on Billboard's albums chart with a top 10 spot. This comes after the track "Dreams" re-entered the publication's Hot 100 chart as a result of a viral TikTok video starring a skateboarder singing along with it while sipping on some cranberry juice.

How did Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” climb back to the top of the Billboard chart for the first time in 42 years? A skateboard, a bottle of Cran-Raspberry juice, and a viral TikTok. https://t.co/BkQh9HOKQW — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 19, 2020

The album spent 31 weeks at #1 after its release in 1977, but its re-entry in 2020 came after earning 33,000 album units last week as a new generation jumps on board (it currently sits at #13). Those who are between the ages of 18-27 have streamed "Dreams" at an increase of 245-314% this October.

As for the man behind the surge in Fleetwood Mac's 2020 popularity, Nathan Apodaca has received a personal thanks from Mick Fleetwood and a new truck with a bed full of cran-raspberry juice from Ocean Spray.