Flea Releases His Memoir And Will Hold Book Signings + Discussion In SF And Santa Cruz

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea, has released his long-awaited memoir 'Acid For The Children' & you'll be able to hear him talk more about it in both San Francisco and Santa Cruz.

The book “takes readers on a deeply personal and revealing tour of (Flea’s) formative years, spanning from Australia to the New York City suburbs to, finally, Los Angeles,” according to the official synopsis.

Like bandmate Anthony Kiedis, Flea did not experience a typical upbringing, but he has said his book, unlike Kiedis’, is not your typical rock star biography. In fact, it ends where the Red Hot Chili Peppers begins.

“It’s easy to tell funny stories about the ridiculous, crazy things you did as a kid,” he told Entertainment Weekly last year. “But to get underneath the things that happened, to really look at back at my childhood with distance in between, and have that retrospective introspection… I just thought that would be a great spiritual exercise.”

Flea will be at the Jewish Community Center in San Francisco on Friday from 7 - 10 PM to do a book signing & hold a discussion. You can get your tickets for that one here.

He will also be at the Rio Theatre in Santa Cruz on Tuesday Novmeber 19th from 7 - 9 PM for another signing and discussion. Tickets are available for that appearance here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have been in the studio over the past year working on the follow-up to 2016's 'The Getaway'.