Flea Mesmerizes With Trumpet And Bass Solo Set In San Francisco

Last Friday night as part of the Pathway To Paris concert at the Masonic in San Francisco, Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers took the stage for a 15-minute solo set that saw him play not only bass, but trumpet as well. Watch the very cool performance here:

Video of Flea performing for Pathway to Paris 09/14/2018 [HD>

The show also featured Bob Weir, Patti Smith, and more speakers & performers.

Flea is also set to release his memoir "Acid For The Children" this November.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are also set to reconvene before the end of September to begin work on their 12th studio album.