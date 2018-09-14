Flamin' Hot Cheetos Restaurant Set To Pop-Up In California

A Flamin' Hot Cheetos restaurant popped-up in New York last year & the internet took notice. Now, it's coming to southern California for a special three day run from September 18-20.

Get your taste buds ready: A Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant is coming to Hollywood, thanks to Chef Roy Choi https://t.co/3KxAA08CJz -- pic.twitter.com/Uuqmh4zrNw — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 13, 2018

Taking the space of Madera Kitchen at 1835 N. Cahuenga Boulevard in Los Angeles, culinary legend Roy Choi already has a waitlist of Flamin' Hot Cheetos fans lined up to get in for XXXTRA Flamin' Hot rice bowls, Cheetos Sweetos hot cakes & more.

To check out the full menu, get recipes, and get on the waitlist to get into the pop-up head to cheetosflaminhotspot.com.