Flamin' Hot Cheetos Restaurant Set To Pop-Up In California

September 14, 2018
A Flamin' Hot Cheetos restaurant popped-up in New York last year & the internet took notice. Now, it's coming to southern California for a special three day run from September 18-20.

Taking the space of Madera Kitchen at 1835 N. Cahuenga Boulevard in Los Angeles, culinary legend Roy Choi already has a waitlist of Flamin' Hot Cheetos fans lined up to get in for XXXTRA Flamin' Hot rice bowls, Cheetos Sweetos hot cakes & more.

To check out the full menu, get recipes, and get on the waitlist to get into the pop-up head to cheetosflaminhotspot.com.

