Five Baby Bison Introduced At Golden Gate Park For 150th Anniversary

March 3, 2020
Golden Gate Park is celebrating their 150th anniversary in 2020 and they'll debut a 150-foot ferris wheel on April 4th & they've also announced the introduction of five young, female bison on that date, as well.

Bison have been a notable part of the park's history and this is the first new batch of the animals that have been added in eight years. They've already arrived and will join five older bison in a month.

The 150th anniversary celebration will be held at noon on Saturday April 4th.

