Five Baby Bison Introduced At Golden Gate Park For 150th Anniversary

Golden Gate Park is celebrating their 150th anniversary in 2020 and they'll debut a 150-foot ferris wheel on April 4th & they've also announced the introduction of five young, female bison on that date, as well.

Golden Gate Park welcomes 5 new bison! We are doubling the size of the herd with five yearlings, just in time for SF Rec and Sesquicentennial Celebration. On April 4, Community Day, the bison will be introduced to the public. Join us for this special occasion. #GGP150 pic.twitter.com/OcF7qMTBst — SF Rec and Park (@RecParkSF) March 3, 2020

Bison have been a notable part of the park's history and this is the first new batch of the animals that have been added in eight years. They've already arrived and will join five older bison in a month.

The 150th anniversary celebration will be held at noon on Saturday April 4th.