First Three 'Jurassic Park' Movies Coming To Netflix

A fifth 'Jurassic Park' film is set to hit theaters this weekend with 'Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom' & while that should rake in plenty of cash at the box office, the first three films in the franchise are becoming easier for you to enjoy at home.

Speaking of dinosaurs, Netflix is adding the first three Jurassic Park movies July first so ------ if you need me I’ll be inside all day. Maybe Netflix can stay... for now. — Sadmau5 (@severinmarcus) June 19, 2018

1993’s 'Jurassic Park', 1997‘s 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' and 2001’s 'Jurassic Park III' will all arrive on the streaming service as of July 1.

The full list of what's coming & leaving from Netflix for July is coming later this week.