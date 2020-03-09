First Super Moon Of The Decade To Rise Monday Night

A super moon that will appear larger & brighter than your typical full moon will be visible in the night sky this week as the Worm Moon rises Monday evening. The best time to view the first super moon of the decade will be at 7:27 PM and again at 8:24 AM on Tuesday morning.

A #supermoon will rise on Monday night, appearing 8% larger and glowing 15% brighter than normal.



A #supermoon will rise on Monday night, appearing 8% larger and glowing 15% brighter than normal.

Everything you need to know about the #SuperWormMoon

It appears bigger due to an optical illusion that occues when the moon is at 90% of its perigree - or simply the closest approach the moon makes during its orbit. It is the first of super moons expected in 2020.

We'll also get two full moons this year in the month of October, one on October 1st & another on October 31st. So, you can look forward to a Halloween full moon this fall.