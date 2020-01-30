First San Francisco Shake Shack To Open Monday

More than a year after first arriving in the Bay Area with a location in Palo Alto, Shake Shack is ready to open their first of two San Francisco locations on Monday Februaru 3rd in the Cow Hollow neighborhood.

The wildly popular smash burger chain arrives on Monday, with a few local twists https://t.co/VFxuAmGbpQ — Eater SF (@eatersf) January 30, 2020

As with previous Bay Area Shake Shack locations in Palo Alto, San Mateo & Larkspur this iteration will offer specials specific to San Francisco made with products supplied by local businesses like B. Patisserie, Dough XX & Richards Grassfed Beef.

There will also be local beer offerings courtesy of 21st Amendment, Drake's Brewing, Fort Point and more.

Another SF location is expected to open this year in the Westfield Mall food court and another was recently announced for the South Bay as part of the Valley Fair Mall's new dining promenade this spring.

For more head to Eater SF.