First Rick And Morty Ice Cream Pop-Up Shops Coming Soon

Super popular southern California ice cream chain Afters has been known for their milky buns & being featured in many Coachella Instagram pics each year. Now on December 1st they'll be collaborating with "Rick & Morty" to launch two exclusive flavors & turn their Pasadena location into an interactive experience based on the show. Here's a look at the two flavors - Caramel Portal Ice Cream & Dark Matter Brownie Batter Ice Cream:

All 25 Afters locations will be decked out in Rick & Morty decor and have special merch starting at 6 PM on December 1st.

For more, head to Foodbeast.